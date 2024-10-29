Warm & WINDY as we test records set back in the early 1900s

CLEVELAND — The clouds that cruised in overnight are leading to a few downpours this morning. Most, if not all, of the rain will be gone by midday with gusty south winds taking over. Gusts Tuesday afternoon could hit 30mph as temps soar into the middle and upper 70s. We could challenge a few record highs Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

Wednesday stays partly to mostly sunny, warm and windy. Gusts could again top out above 30 mph.

Halloween is Thursday, and Mother Nature has her own tricks for the kids as they gather their treats. Temps are in the lower and middle 70s through the evening. Scattered rain rolls in by late afternoon into the evening. This could put a damper on our little ghosts and goblins. Winds will also gusts above 30 mph for the 3rd straight day.

Temps take a dive Friday with highs in the 50s early in the day... dropping cooler through the day.

*Don't forget we will "Fall Back" to Standard Time on Sunday, November 3rd at 2 AM. So set your Clocks back an hour before you head to bed on Saturday, and check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are in working order.

What To Expect:



Isolated rain showers for Tuesday AM Rush

Near record highs Tuesday & Wednesday

Windy Tuesday through Thursday

Plan on wind and scattered showers on Halloween

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: A few morning t-showers before gusty winds and soaring temps take over. | High: 77º

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Very warm for Late October. Blustery.| High: 78º

Halloween: Windy with scattered late day rain. | High: 75º

Friday: Clearing & cooling through the day. | High: 56º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warmer. | High: 64º

