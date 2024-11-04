Warm & windy heading up to the polls this year

CLEVELAND — Warmer air will filter in behind a warm front for the start of the new work week.
Along with the warm-up, it will become windy heading into the new week with temperatures continuing to climb Monday and Tuesday with highs expected to be in the 70s, very warm for this time of year!
Along with the warmth through Tuesday, a cold front passing through Tuesday night will increase the chance for rain across the region. Once the front passes through by Wednesday late morning, we'll feel temperatures moderate back into the low 60s to end the week with expected dry weather.
What To Expect:
- Warm & windy
- A few showers today
- Dry Tuesday!
- Scat's Rain Wednesday morning
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: A few rain showers. Breezy. Warmer. | High: 71º
Election Day: Warm & windy with showers especially late. | High: 78º
Wednesday: Scattered AM showers. Breezy. Cooling. | High: 66º
Thursday: More clouds. Cooler.. | High: 63º
Friday: Mostly Sunny| High: 62º
