Warm & windy heading up to the polls this year

CLEVELAND — Warmer air will filter in behind a warm front for the start of the new work week.

Along with the warm-up, it will become windy heading into the new week with temperatures continuing to climb Monday and Tuesday with highs expected to be in the 70s, very warm for this time of year!

Along with the warmth through Tuesday, a cold front passing through Tuesday night will increase the chance for rain across the region. Once the front passes through by Wednesday late morning, we'll feel temperatures moderate back into the low 60s to end the week with expected dry weather.

What To Expect:



Warm & windy

A few showers today

Dry Tuesday!

Scat's Rain Wednesday morning

Se

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: A few rain showers. Breezy. Warmer. | High: 71º

Election Day: Warm & windy with showers especially late. | High: 78º

Wednesday: Scattered AM showers. Breezy. Cooling. | High: 66º

Thursday: More clouds. Cooler.. | High: 63º

Friday: Mostly Sunny| High: 62º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter