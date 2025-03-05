Warm & windy with storms today before winds shift & temp DIVE overnight... snow Thursday!

CLEVELAND — Trying to dry out this morning after a WET night with heavy rain for the entire News5 viewing area.

A strong cold front will approach the area Wednesday afternoon. Isolated rain showers are possible during the morning hours. A line of showers and stronger storms are possible during the afternoon. The main storm threats would be damaging winds and perhaps some large hail.

Storms Wednesday will be followed by a drop in temps Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain changing back to snow Thursday with a few showers (rain/snow) Friday and again Saturday. Temps will dip below freezing at night and jump above during the days... it's the timing that'll determine whether these showers are rain or snow. Plan on slick roads at times though.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms. Very windy. | High: 59º

Thursday: Scattered snow showers. | High: 34º

Friday: Showers possible.| High: 38º

Saturday: Rain/Snow showers possible. Chilly. | High: 35º

