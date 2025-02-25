Warmer but also much wetter through midweek

CLEVELAND — Drying out after a soaker of a night. We'll still have to dodge a few brief downpours through midday but the widespread steady rain is sliding out early. We may even get some sun this afternoon with highs back near 50º!

Plan on more rain Wednesday but not until the second half of the day. We're clear, quiet and cold to start with temps near freezing. Rain rolling in midday and temps topping out near 50º again will keep the spring-feel going... but not for long. We're much more seasonable Thursday before even colder air comes back this weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mild & breezy with a few showers. | High: 49º

Wednesday: Nice rebound before scattered rain returns. | High: 49º

Thursday: Few rain/snow showers. Colder. | High: 38º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few rain/snow showers. | High: 33º

Saturday: Rain/Snow shower possible. Seasonal. | High: 40°

