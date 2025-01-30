Warmer & wetter leading to elevated flood threat from Ice Jams

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a BIG rebound and a BIG thaw. Temps today soaring to near 50º with plenty of early day sun. Clouds filter back in this afternoon and thicken this evening. Those clouds eventually lead to rain overnight and through much of Friday. The rain on it's own wouldn't be an issue other than minor impacts to the day. But when we factor in the snow/ice melt, icy rivers and lakes and restricted flow... we have big issues. The potential for flash flooding due to ice jams is relatively high.

We'll keep an eye on river levels and send out alert as soon as we notice anything.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Milder. | High: 49º

Friday: Waves of rain, heavy at times, leading to an elevated ice jam threat. | High: 46º

Saturday: Drier. Partly cloudy. Colder. | High: 29º

Groundhog Day: Mainly cloudy & mild. | High: 45º

Monday: More clouds. Still mild. | High: 44º

