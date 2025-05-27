Waves of rain heading our way this week

CLEVELAND — Grab a jacket, but the clouds that rolled in last night have kept temps from dipping too much. We'll be back out of the 50s and into the 60s quickly. Some spots may even touch the lower 70s... some.

Those clouds are leading to rain. Areas south get the rain first late this afternoon... that'll keep temps a few degrees cooler south of Akron. Plan on scattered rain for the evening commute and into Wednesday.

There's another round of rain on Wednesday that may come with heavier rain. We'll have to see on timing. For now, plan on a COOL and wet Wednesday. By Thursday, we're on the drying and warming trend. And after our rain chances Friday night/early Saturday, we're talking BIG heat. I'm talking about the potential for multiple days in the 80s next week!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Rain returning late. Near norm.| High: 72º

Wednesday: Best chance for rain this week. Heavier rain possible + few storms. | High: 63º

Thursday: Few showers. | High: 65º

Friday: Scattered Showers. | High: 71º

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 65º

Sunday: Drying & warming. | High: 70º

