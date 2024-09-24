We need the rain... Not the storms. Today we have both.

CLEVELAND — Steady, heavy rain with a few embedded rumbles of thunder. Plan on a slow commute this morning followed by even more widespread, and possibly severe, thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning likely with the strongest parts. There is also a minimal, weak tornado threat late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Stay alert.

We're drying out Wednesday with only a few storms then clearing out Thursday but temps are staying seasonable... middle and upper 70s both Thursday and Friday.

What To Expect:



Steady morning rain

Stronger afternoon storms

More seasonable temps this week

Tropical rain this weekend possible

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe storms.| High: 74º

Wednesday: Few thundershowers. | High: 76º

Thursday: Drying out. Seasonal. | High: 77º

Friday: More clouds. Pleasant. | High: 76º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers | High: 79º

Sunday: Rain possible early. Mostly cloudy. | High: 77º

