News 5 meteorologists say it could be days before we see temperatures above freezing again. The last time we were above 32 degrees in Cleveland was Jan. 22, meaning we're now at 13 straight days below freezing.

Temperatures will be much colder on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs mostly in the teens. A stray flurry chance will be possible on Wednesday, but more snow will be on the way to round out the week.

We'll continue to track this awful trend for as long as this streak continues.

The record book

Typically, in January, we see some of our coldest temperatures of the season. Our record coldest temperature of -20 was set on Jan. 19, 1994, in Cleveland. Cold is nothing out of the ordinary. A few days to a week below freezing happens most winters, but two weeks or longer without seeing 32 or higher is rare.

The longest stretch of seeing temperatures under 32 was set back in the winter of 1977. That was the year we had 38 straight days below freezing.

In 1985, we saw 34 straight days below 32.

The longest period of not seeing 32 or higher in this century was 22 days in 2007.

The last two-week stretch without seeing 32 or higher was the end of 2017 and the first few days of 2018.

The other two times Cleveland has experienced two weeks under freezing were in 1945 and 1909.

This streak

News 5 meteorologists say 10 days to two weeks will be possible in Cleveland as we end January and begin February.

