News 5 meteorologists say it could be next week that we finally see temperatures above freezing again. The last time we were above 32 degrees in Cleveland was Jan. 22, meaning we're now at 18 straight days below freezing.

Mother Nature is trying to wake us all up this morning. Rudely. Temps are near 0º with wind chills as low as -20º. Brutal cold wake-up temps. We'll rebound, but it'll take a LOT of sun. We'll have it. Only high clouds today. Highs soaring to near 30º. Cleveland hits 27º today. Still cold, but it's progress. And there's even more progress on the way.

That's right Our first day above 32º is Tuesday. It's been a while. Today is our 18th day. That's where the streak ends. Surprisingly, not even cracking the top 10 list for longest streaks. Longest in a decade, though, we had 19 straight in 2015.

Tomorrow's 40º will feel nice, but it'll be breezy, and clouds will be rolling in.

Those clouds are in advance of the chill coming back. Winds shift, and temps take a dive midweek. We're back subfreezing, with lake-effect snow on Wednesday and again on Thursday.

Watch the latest Dog Walking Forecast:

Meet Hannah and Mr. Bently!

Forecast: Breaking the streak... tomorrow!

The record book

Typically, in January, we see some of our coldest temperatures of the season. Our record coldest temperature of -20 was set on Jan. 19, 1994, in Cleveland. Cold is nothing out of the ordinary. A few days to a week below freezing happens most winters, but two weeks or longer without seeing 32 or higher is rare.

The longest stretch of seeing temperatures under 32 was set back in the winter of 1977. That was the year we had 38 straight days below freezing.

In 1985, we saw 34 straight days below 32.

The longest period of not seeing 32 or higher in this century was 22 days in 2007.

The last two-week stretch without seeing 32 or higher was the end of 2017 and the first few days of 2018.

The other two times Cleveland has experienced two weeks under freezing were in 1945 and 1909.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter