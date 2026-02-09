Forecast: Breaking the streak... tomorrow! More 'ups & downs' in February

CLEVELAND — Mother Nature trying to wake us all up this morning. Rudely. Temps are near 0º with wind chills as low as -20º. Brutal cold wake-up temps. We'll rebound, but it'll take a LOT of sun. We'll have it. Only high clouds today. Highs soaring to near 30º. Cleveland hits 27º today. Still cold, but it's progress. And there's even more progress on the way.

That's right Our first day above 32º is Tuesday. It's been a while. Today is our 18th day. That's where the streak ends. Surprisingly, not even cracking the top 10 list for longest streaks. Longest in a decade, though, we had 19 straight in 2015.

Tomorrow's 40º will feel nice, but it'll be breezy, and clouds will be rolling in.

Those clouds are in advance of the chill coming back. Winds shift, and temps take a dive midweek. We're back subfreezing with lake effect snow Wednesday and again Thursday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Bright sun. | High: 27º

Tuesday: Breezy & warmer... Finally above 32º! | High: 40º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few lake effect snow showers. | High: 29º

Thursday: Isolated lake effect snow. | High: 27º

Friday: Looking dry but chilly. | High: 28º

Saturday: Slim shot at snow showers. | High: 33º

Sunday: Milder but rain/snow looking more likely. | High: 36º

