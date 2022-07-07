2 injured in EF-2 tornado in Goshen Township, Ohio

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Breaking down the Goshen Tornado on the Power of 5 Doppler Radar really tells the story. We knew the ingredients were ready to go. That's why the watch was issued. And we were watching the radar closely.

Typically, those squall lines can produce damaging straight-line winds. We've seen it many times this year already, though, it's the tornado threat.

Looking at the velocity product we can see that couplet. Or the part of the storm with a tight circulation that can indicate a tornado.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado was an EF-2.

