2 tornadoes confirmed across Northeast Ohio over the last week

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down over the last week in Northeast Ohio. An EF-1 touched down in Holmes County on Monday, and an EF-0 touched down in Stark County last Thursday.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:



EF0.....65 to 85 mph

EF1.....86 to 110 mph

EF2.....111 to 135 mph

EF3.....136 to 165 mph

EF4.....166 to 200 mph

EF5.....>200 mph

1. LAKE BUCKHORN TORNADO

On Tuesday, the NWS said an EF-1 tornado touched down at 5:28 p.m. to the east of Killbuck, just west of the intersection of Susten Drive and Geneva Drive. The tornado then moved northeast across Mullheim Drive and W. Buckhorn Drive and through the Lake Buckhorn community. Dozens of trees were snapped or uprooted in a neighborhood on the west side of Lake Buckhorn. Some of the trees had trunks estimated to be between one and two feet in diameter, and the tornado was at its widest point of 80 yards near the west shore of the lake.

A pontoon boat and adjacent dock were also partially lifted by the tornado. The tornado then crossed Lake Buckhorn and gradually weakened, but dozens of additional trees were downed on the east side of the lake as the tornado crossed E. Buckhorn Drive and traversed Lucerne Drive. The tornado then crossed State Route 83 and damaged the roof of a barn before dissipating.

It lifted by 5:31 p.m. and was on the ground for 1.32 miles with peak wind speeds of 105 MPH. The NWS reported no injuries or deaths. Below are two images that show the radar around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

2. BREWSTER TORNADO

Also on Tuesday, the NWS confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down last Thursday in Stark County. The tornado touched down at 4:07 and was on the ground for less than a minute with peak wind speeds of 80 mph. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

According to the NWS, the tornado formed in an open field east of Manchester Avenue SW and south of Lawndell Road SW. It initially struck a well-built barn featuring a slate tile roof. The 80 mph winds dislodged between 50 and 100 slate tiles, which were blown southward and embedded in the adjacent field. Large branches were also broken, with several showing a twisted appearance indicative of tornadic rotation.

Video footage from a door camera, posted by the property owner, captured strong winds blowing toward the south. The video depicted the barn and roofing tiles being lifted and carried southward, supporting the observed damage pattern. The tornado progressed briefly across the open field, where aerial footage revealed faint swirl marks in the crop rows. It then moved east into a wooded area, where it knocked down two large trees before lifting.

