Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches end for Northeast Ohio counties

The National Weather Service issued several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings late Monday into early Tuesday as heavy rain swept through News 5's viewing area.

All Severe Thunderstorm Warnings expired by 1:45 a.m.

Multiple Northeast Ohio counties were also under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Monday evening into early Tuesday morning, but it was canceled around 1:30 a.m.

Power of 5 Meteorologist Phil Sakal was live with updates:



Monday morning, several other counties in News 5's viewing area were hit with a powerful wave of storms, causing damage and power outages.

Severe weather knocks down trees, buildings and power Monday

RELATED: Severe weather knocks down trees, buildings and power Monday

Following Monday's storms, tens of thousands are experiencing power outages. According to FirstEnergy, the following counties are experiencing the most outages as of 1:55 a.m.:



Ashland: 3,142

Cuyahoga: 4,282

Geauga: 278

Huron: 2,355

Lake: 457

Lorain: 1,190

Medina: 378

Richland: 688

Stark: 646

Summit: 193

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