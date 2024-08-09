3 days after storms cause thousands to lose power, Gov. DeWine issues proclamation for assistance

Nearly three days after four tornadoes and a macroburst struck in Northeast Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a proclamation for assistance.

Tornado count now at 4

In the proclamation, the governor ordered and authorized "all State departments and agencies to be at the ready and to utilize their personnel and resources as necessary to protect the lives, safety, health, and property of the citizens of Ohio and to assist with recovery efforts in communities impacted by this severe weather event if needed and requested by local authorities."

Ohio's EMA has been monitoring the situation, according to DeWine.

DeWine's release stated that, at this moment, the Department of Health had issued the only request for assistance regarding medical supplies.

According to the release, other state agencies, including the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, have been closely monitoring developments through their regulatory roles overseeing SNAP benefits and electric utilities.

