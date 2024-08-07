National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down Tuesday near Valley View and Bedford

Following Tuesday's severe storms that caused widespread damage across Northeast Ohio and caused nearly half a million people to lose power, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Valley View and Bedford.

NWS survey teams are still out accessing damage across multiple counties.

According to FirstEnergy, around 470,000 Ohioans in the News 5 viewing area lost power.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the following counties were dealing with power outages.



Cuyahoga: 203,656

Ashtabula: 13,262

Geauga: 27,048

Lake: 57,139

Lorain: 18,594

Portage: 3,609

Summit: 1,611

Trumbull: 7,811

The entirety of the News 5 viewing area was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at one point, and half a dozen counties were under a Tornado Warning. By the time the storms passed out of our area, trees were felled, power lines had been ripped down, and even boats at the marina in Lorain had capsized.

