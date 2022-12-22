3 PM: Gov. DeWine discusses Ohio's weather preparation plan for incoming winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to talk about where the state stands with its weather preparations for the winter storm that will hit this holiday weekend.

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks, Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick and Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Charles A. Jones.

The winter storm is expected to bring arctic temperatures, blowing snow in excess of 4 inches and gusty winds up to 60 mph before Christmas.

RELATED: Winter Storm Watches have been upgraded to Warnings in Northeast Ohio ahead of high-impact winter storm

