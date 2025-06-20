3 Tornadoes confirmed across Northern Ohio following Wednesday's Severe Weather

The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down across northern Ohio, following Wednesday's severe weather.

The NWS also said there may be additional surveys on Friday. Those plans will be finalized Friday morning. This article will be updated as needed.

1. OTTAWA COUNTY: Elmore Tornado

The first tornado confirmed by the NWS was in Elmore, Ohio, in Ottawa County. The EF-0 tornado touched down for only a minute at 7:43 p.m. with peak winds of 80 mph and was on the ground for 0.54 miles and 10 yards wide. No injuries or fatalities were reported by the NWS.

The tornado was brief, touching down on the northwest corner of Ohio State Route 163 and Elliston Trowbridge Road. It damaged a metal outbuilding and destroyed a grain silo. The tornado crossed Elliston Trowbridge Road and damaged the roof of a residence, snapping a couple of trees. Debris was lofted into a field beyond the residence before lifting off before Graytown Road.

NEWS 5

2. OTTAWA COUNTY: Rocky Ridge Tornado

The National Weather Service also confirmed a second tornado touched down in Ottawa County near Rocky Ridge. The damage was consistent with an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 70 mph. It first touched down at 7:50 p.m., was on the ground 2 minutes and 2.94 miles, and was 10 yards wide. No injuries or fatalities were reported by the NWS.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down on the west side of Toussaint Portage Road and moved east, producing some minor tree damage, including one tree that fell onto a house. Another home on Toussaint Portage Road sustained minor roof and façade damage, and a window was shattered. The tornado continued northeast to Genzman Road, bringing down more tree branches. The tornado lost intensity as it moved further east. However, the roof of a small barn on Fick Road was partially torn off before finally lifting near Oak Harbor.

NEWS 5

3. HURON/LORAIN COUNTY: Collins to Kipton Tornado

A third tornado touched down at 8:26 p.m. near Wakeman, OH, in Huron County. The EF-1 tornado was on the ground until 8:37 p.m. and lifted near Kipton in Lorain County. Based on the damage, the maximum wind speeds were 100 mph. The tornado was on the ground for nearly 10 miles (9.36 miles) with a maximum width of 200 yards. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries or fatalities.

NEWS 5

The survey completed by the NWS showed the tornado began near the intersection of US Route 20 and Hartland Center Road south of Collins. The tornado mainly produced tree damage along its path, with numerous hardwood and softwood trees snapped. Some trees and limbs fell onto area residences, causing minor damage. The tornado crossed Derussey Road, Wakeman Townline Road, and Fitchville River Road north of US 20 before approaching Wakeman.

The main circulation bypassed the main Wakeman village area, with larger trees downed on River Road and Ohio State Route 60 north of the village. However, strong rear-flank downdraft straight-line winds moved through Wakeman, allowing for some minor and less concentrated tree damage across the village.

The tornado continued northeast toward the Huron-Lorain County line, entering Lorain County near the Firelands Boy Scout Reservation. It continued across Gore Orphanage and Becker Roads, where there was minor roof damage to a home and more downed trees were noted, before dissipating.

The straight-line winds south of the main circulation were increasing at this time and caused the failure of the roof of a large barn and several large uprooted trees on Bates Road. These winds continued across Henrietta Township.

News 5

News 5

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:



EF-0.....65 to 85 mph

EF-1.....86 to 110 mph

EF-2.....111 to 135 mph

EF-3.....136 to 165 mph

EF-4.....166 to 200 mph

EF-5.....>200 mph

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter