A flood watch is in effect for Friday and Saturday

A flood watch has been issued for several counties across Northeast Ohio due to threat of repeated rounds of heavy rain. It is in effect through Saturday morning for Cuyahoga, Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Wayne Counties.

A cold front is approaching the area and will bring the return of showers and storms. Multiple rounds of rain/storms are possible over the next day which could result in the same communities being hit over and over again with torrential rainfall and cause flooding.

Plan for storms to increase this afternoon and continue into Saturday morning. Rainfall rates may reach or exceed one inch per hour at times. Severe storms will be possible as well during this window of time.

