A Freeze Watch has been issued for many NEO communities

Brrr!! Plan for a chilly weekend with below-average temperatures. For late April, NEO typically wakes up to temps in the low 40s with afternoon temps in the low 60s. This weekend, we will be running 10-15 degrees below average! Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, and with breezy winds on Saturday, it will feel even colder! As the winds subside and clouds clear tonight, temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s. The coldest air will be away from the lakeshore, where it could fall below freezing!

News 5

Therefore, the National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a freeze watch for many communities in Ohio, including Medina, Wayne, Richland, Ashland, Stark, Huron, Seneca, Carroll, Coshocton and Tuscarawas Counties. The watch does not include Cuyahoga County or Cleveland. This watch will be updated Saturday afternoon, likely to a freeze warning (which just means we are closer in time to when the frigid air will settle in). It is in effect tonight through early Sunday morning. Another frost/freeze is possible Sunday night and into Monday.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold, and be sure to dress warm!

NEWS 5

