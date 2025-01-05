A huge winter storm is packing a punch across the country. How will it impact NEO?

A major winter storm will have a widespread and significant impact across much of the United States on Sunday and into Tuesday morning. On Sunday morning, the system is affecting the central Plains, including Kansas and Nebraska through Missouri and moving into the Ohio and Tennessee River Valleys. The low pressure will continue toward the East Coast Sunday night and into Monday.

This system will bring a mixed bag, including heavy snow, blizzard conditions, ice accumulation and even severe weather in the deep south in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. More snow is also expected at home across Northeast Ohio.

While Northeast Ohio is not completely spared from this system, it is a glancing blow compared to the impacts farther south. Much of Sunday will be dry, but snow will be spreading from the south to the north this evening and into tonight. Snow looks to be widespread overnight and into early on Monday. It is back to reality for many Ohioans after the holidays, and it could be a slow-go out the door for the morning drive due to slippery and slick roads.

Notice that the snow will be fading by Monday afternoon.

As previously mentioned, the greatest impacts will affect southern Ohio and the Ohio River Valley. The same is true across our viewing area. Coshocton and Tuscarawas Counties are under a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Sunday until 7 p.m. Monday.

The highest snowfall totals will happen in our southernmost communities, along and south of US-30. Much of NEO will see 2 inches of snow or less, but for the southern half, 2-4 inches of snow will be possible.

Compare those projected snow totals to those in southern Ohio below. Several inches to even a foot of snow will be possible from Cincinnati to Athens, Ohio. The worst of the ice accumulation will be even farther south from southern Missouri through southern Illinois, southern Indiana and much of Kentucky. 0.25 - 0.75 inches of ice is possible in that area. Dangerous travel conditions, widespread tree damage, and prolonged power outages are expected.

