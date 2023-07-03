A soggy Sunday evening across Northeast Ohio

A soggy Sunday evening across NE Ohio!

A slow-moving front and area of low pressure bring the threat of scattered storms to the region this evening.

These storms have a history of being slow movers, so rainfall will be over an area for a longer period of time, making for some hazardous conditions at times.

With plenty of available moisture in the atmosphere, as dew points are in the upper 60s and lower 70s, rainfall rates will be moderate to heavy through the end of the evening.

Along with the heavy rain, there will be some gusty winds, between 30 and 50 mph at times. Small hail will also be possible.

As we get to around sunset this evening, the storms will begin to lessen across the region, and by midnight into the wee hours of Monday, the chances for storms will lessen to few and then to isolated.

