Accumulating Lake Effect snow expected tonight into Friday's morning commute

CLEVELAND — The Lake Effect snow machine will set up some accumulating snow over the primary snow belt late Thursday and into Friday’s morning commute.

Setting up tonight, much higher snowfall totals will happen Friday. A band will push through Cleveland to Erie, PA during the commute followed by scattered snow showers throughout the rest of the day.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill advises you to plan ahead as the highest snow numbers will be “where squalls persist.”

Plan on that snow squall sliding our way as winds shift Thursday evening. That means snow rates of up to 1 inch per hour are likely.

It also means some snow totals will be over 6 inches. Plan on a wide range in numbers with only a trace outside of the Primary Snow Belt.

Motorists should plan on low visibility, slick roads and incredibly cold temps. We're in the teens and 20s until Saturday.

