Afternoon rain showers elevate risk of flooding, damaging winds Monday

CLEVELAND — Rain showers will arrive in several rounds Monday, which will elevate the risk for flooding for areas already soaked from overnight rain.

The first round wrapped up late Sunday and into the early hours of Monday, which brought 1 to 2 inches of rain. Any showers through midday should stay pretty light, just enough to keep the roads wet.

A cold front will fuel this afternoon's round of storms.

These will form quickly after lunchtime across western Ohio and slide east.

The strong storms could have straight-line damaging winds and even a small chance for an isolated tornado.

The main threat today is flooding, though. Many creeks and streams are already full, any extra rain will need time to run off.

Remember, never drive through flooded roads.

Flooding kills more people every year than any other type of severe weather.

