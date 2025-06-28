Air Quality Advisory in effect for Northeast Ohio through Sunday

An air quality alert has been issued for several counties across Northeast Ohio, according to the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA).
The advisory is in effect for the following counties through Sunday:
- Ashtabula
- Cuyahoga
- Geauga
- Lake
- Lorain
- Medina
- Portage
- Summit
Air quality levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. This includes children, the elderly, and those with breathing difficulties. Please monitor your outdoor activity and check air quality readings at airnow.gov.
To help our region reduce air pollution:
- Drive less: bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips
- Don't idle — Turn off your engine
- Refill your gas tank after sunset
- Wait to mow the lawn
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter