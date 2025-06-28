Air Quality Advisory in effect for Northeast Ohio through Sunday

An air quality alert has been issued for several counties across Northeast Ohio, according to the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA).

The advisory is in effect for the following counties through Sunday:



Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Summit

Air quality levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. This includes children, the elderly, and those with breathing difficulties. Please monitor your outdoor activity and check air quality readings at airnow.gov.

To help our region reduce air pollution:



Drive less: bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips

Don't idle — Turn off your engine

Refill your gas tank after sunset

Wait to mow the lawn

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter