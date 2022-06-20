Air Quality Advisory issued for 8 Northeast Ohio counties

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

The advisory is in place from midnight on Tuesday until midnight on Wednesday.

The following counties are under the advisory:



Ashtabula County.

Cuyahoga County.

Geauga County.

Lake County.

Lorain County.

Medina County.

Portage County.

Air quality levels will be unhealthy for children, the elderly, and those with breathing difficulties.

To help reduce air pollution you can:



Drive less.

Work from home.

Turn off your engine.

Refill your tank after sunset.

Wait to mow your lawn.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter