Air Quality Advisory issued for all of Northeast Ohio Monday

CLEVELAND — An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Northeast Ohio on Monday.

The following counties are under the advisory until midnight:



Ashtabula County

Cuyahoga County

Geauga County

Lake County

Lorain County

Medina County

Portage County

Summit County

The alert is in place for sensitive groups like children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.

To help our region reduce air pollution:



Drive less

Don't idle

Refill your tank after sunset

Wait to mow your lawn

