Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Air Quality Advisory issued for all of Northeast Ohio Monday

Air Quality Alert
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alexander Farmer
Air Quality Alert
Posted at 8:39 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 08:39:55-04

CLEVELAND  — An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Northeast Ohio on Monday.

The following counties are under the advisory until midnight:

  • Ashtabula County
  • Cuyahoga County
  • Geauga County
  • Lake County
  • Lorain County
  • Medina County
  • Portage County
  • Summit County

The alert is in place for sensitive groups like children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.

To help our region reduce air pollution:

  • Drive less
  • Don't idle
  • Refill your tank after sunset
  • Wait to mow your lawn

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018