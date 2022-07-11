Air Quality Advisory issued for all of Northeast Ohio Monday

CLEVELAND — An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Northeast Ohio on Monday.
The following counties are under the advisory until midnight:
- Ashtabula County
- Cuyahoga County
- Geauga County
- Lake County
- Lorain County
- Medina County
- Portage County
- Summit County
The alert is in place for sensitive groups like children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.
To help our region reduce air pollution:
- Drive less
- Don't idle
- Refill your tank after sunset
- Wait to mow your lawn
