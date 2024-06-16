Air Quality Advisory issued for Northeast Ohio counties

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for numerous Northeast Ohio counties.

The following counties will be under this warning through Sunday:



Ashtabula County

Cuyahoga County

Geauga County

Lake County

Lorain County

Medina County

Portage County

Summit County

NOACA said the air quality levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups during the advisory.

