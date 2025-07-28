Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Air Quality Advisory issued for Northeast Ohio through Monday

AIR QUALITY
News 5
AIR QUALITY
Posted

An air quality alert has been issued for several counties across Northeast Ohio, according to the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA).

The advisory is in effect for the following counties through Monday:

  • Ashtabula
  • Cuyahoga
  • Geauga
  • Lake
  • Lorain
  • Medina
  • Portage
  • Summit

Air quality levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. This includes children, the elderly, and those with breathing difficulties. Please monitor your outdoor activity and check air quality readings at airnow.gov.

To help our region reduce air pollution:

  • Drive less: bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips
  • Don't idle — Turn off your engine
  • Refill your gas tank after sunset
  • Wait to mow the lawn

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.