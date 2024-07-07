Watch Now
Air Quality Advisory issued through Monday for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

Air Quality Alert
Alexander Farmer
Posted at 7:10 PM, Jul 07, 2024

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for numerous Northeast Ohio counties.

The following counties will be under this advisory through Monday:

  • Ashtabula County
  • Cuyahoga County
  • Geauga County
  • Lake County
  • Lorain County
  • Medina County
  • Portage County
  • Summit County

The NOACA said sensitive groups such as children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties should monitor outdoor activity while under this advisory.
