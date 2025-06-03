Air Quality Alert has been issued for Wednesday for Northeast Ohio

An air quality alert has been issued for several counties and communities across Northeast Ohio.

The advisory is in effect from 12 a.m. Wednesday (June 4) through 12 a.m. Thursday (June 5) for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit and Portage counties.

Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. This is due to ground-level ozone and not from wildfire smoke. Ground-level ozone is created when pollutants from human activities and natural sources react in the presence of sunlight and heat. Ground-level ozone is typically the highest on warm/hot days with low humidity and when the wind is light or stagnant.

NEWS 5

While there is some smoke in our atmosphere, it should not impact anyone's health. Ground during this period. If you have breathing problems, have young children, or are elderly, it is suggested to limit your outdoor activity and not overexert yourself. Be sure to check air quality readings at airnow.gov.

To help our region reduce air pollution:



Drive less: bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips

Don't idle - Turn off your engine

Refill your tank after sunset

Wait to mow the lawn

