Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Air Quality Alert in effect for Northeast Ohio Monday

Air Quality Alert
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alexander Farmer
Air Quality Alert
Posted

An air quality alert has been issued for several counties and communities across Northeast Ohio.

The advisory is in effect through Monday for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, and Portage counties.

Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

To help our region reduce air pollution:

  • Drive less: bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips
  • Don`t idle - Turn off your engine
  • Refill your tank after sunset
  • Wait to mow the lawn

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk