Air Quality Alert in effect for Northeast Ohio Monday

An air quality alert has been issued for several counties and communities across Northeast Ohio.
The advisory is in effect through Monday for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, and Portage counties.
Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
To help our region reduce air pollution:
- Drive less: bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips
- Don`t idle - Turn off your engine
- Refill your tank after sunset
- Wait to mow the lawn
