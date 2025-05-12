Air Quality Alert in effect for Northeast Ohio Monday

An air quality alert has been issued for several counties and communities across Northeast Ohio.

The advisory is in effect through Monday for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, and Portage counties.

Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

To help our region reduce air pollution:



Drive less: bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips

Don`t idle - Turn off your engine

Refill your tank after sunset

Wait to mow the lawn



Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter