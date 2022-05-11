Air Quality Alert issued for multiple counties including Cuyahoga

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for multiple Northeast Ohio counties as “air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups during the period,” the agency said in its alert.

The Air Quality Alert is in effect until 12 a.m. Thursday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake,m Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

“If you are in the sensitive groups category of children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties, please monitor your outdoor activity and check air quality readings at airnow.gov,” the NWS said.

In an effort to reduce air pollution during the advisory, the NWS recommends residents drive less and instead walk or use a bike, as well as work from home, use public transit and carpool.

Other ways to reduce air pollution include:



Don’t Idle-turn off engine

Refill your tank after sunset

Wait to mow the lawn

