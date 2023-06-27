Air Quality Alert issued for Northeast Ohio due to Canadian wildfires

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for residents in the News 5 viewing area starting at 12 a.m. Wednesday and lasting until 12 a.m. Thursday.

The alert is in effect for the following counties:



Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Summit

Power of 5 Meteorologist Phil Sakal said the alert is due to fine particulates in the air from smoke drifting southward from Canadian wildfires.

According to the National Weather Service, "air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups during this period. If you are in the sensitive groups' category of children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties, please monitor your outdoor activity."

In an effort to reduce air pollution during the advisory, the NWS recommends residents drive less and instead walk or use a bike, as well as work from home, use public transit and carpool.

Other ways to reduce air pollution include:



Don’t idle; turn off the engine.

Refill your tank after sunset.

Wait to mow the lawn.

You can check the air quality in your area on this map.

