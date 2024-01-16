Akron schools closed Wednesday as bitter cold continues

Akron Public Schools announced that all APS school buildings will be closed Wednesday for a snow day due to the continuing bitter cold.

News 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson expects more schools and districts to announce cancellations for Wednesday.

Click here to see current school closures and delays due to weather.

The Power of 5 Weather Team said Northeast Ohio temperatures will remain stuck in the teens on Wednesday, with a wind chill advisory still in effect. Windchill temperatures will be slightly below 0 degrees at times today before dropping to 20 below zero at times Tuesday night into the morning on Wednesday.

The sun will return during the day Wednesday, helping us hit the lower 20s, but the windchill temps will stay cold.

RELATED: FORECAST: Brutal cold not budging for another several days

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter