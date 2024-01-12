Akron to open warming center ahead of frigid temperatures

The City of Akron announced plans to open a warming center for residents ahead of next week's frigid temperatures.

From Sunday until Tuesday, between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., residents will be able to go to the Summit Lake Community Center to warm up.

“With frigid temperatures setting in this weekend, we want to make sure everyone has somewhere to go to keep warm and be out of the elements,” said Mayor Shammas Malik. “We will continue to monitor the temperatures in the days ahead and determine if we need to extend these hours. I applaud the efforts of the organizations collaborating on the emergency overnight shelter to keep folks sheltered during the coldest periods at night. We’ve set our hours to correspond with theirs so that no matter the time, residents will have somewhere to go.”

The city plans on keeping an eye on the cold temperatures and will extend community center hours as necessary.

An emergency overnight shelter at 111 East Voris Street will be open from Saturday until Jan. 22 from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m.

News 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw says the high on Sunday will be in the teens, with temperatures dropping at the start of the week.

