Get ready for rain, wind, snow and the coldest temperatures in a year this weekend

A new strong system will impact the area this weekend with another round of rain, snow and gusty winds. Plus, temperatures are expected to plummet by early next week. Let's get a preview of what to expect over the weekend.

FRIDAY looks to start off dry, but precipitation chances will ramp up quickly. Plan for slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-40s. Winds will be increasing throughout the day as well.

We will start the morning off calm, but the winds will become strong by the afternoon, with gusts over 30 mph and over 40 mph by Friday evening. The strongest winds will be on Saturday. In fact, a WIND ADVISORY has been issued for our entire viewing area. It will go into effect at 4 p.m. on Friday and remain in effect until early Sunday.

A new WIND ADVISORY has been issued for our entire viewing area for this weekend. Winds will actually relax tonight before ramping back up again tomorrow. The strongest winds are expected on Saturday. This advisory may be eventually upgraded to a high wind warning. pic.twitter.com/QrQk2bbivy — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) January 11, 2024

Friday's precipitation type is mainly rain, but there will be snow mixing in at times. There could also be periods of heavy rain. I am currently expecting around half an inch to three-quarters of an inch, with a couple of spots closer to one inch of rain.

Since it has been pretty active lately and the ground is very saturated, we will be watching for any flooding issues. The three images below show what the radar is expected to look like on Friday - it will give you an idea about timing and coverage.

wews

wews

wews

SATURDAY will start off briefly mild as our high temperature looks to occur around midnight. However, temperatures will swiftly fall and will continue to drop even more by Saturday night and Sunday.

By 8 a.m., plan for temperatures to already be around freezing. Lows by Saturday night are expected to drop into the teens. With falling temperatures, the precipitation will change from rain to snow. Accumulating snow is possible, but there will, of course, be a large range of impacts/totals.

As of Thursday afternoon, this does not look like a major snowstorm. I would say less than two inches for most communities on Saturday, with one to three inches possible for the snowbelt. It will also be very windy again on Saturday. Gusts over 50 mph look likely once again on Saturday.

wews

wews

wews

SUNDAY will be FRIGID. Our current forecast has the entire day in the teens. The last time the high temperature in Cleveland was in the teens was Christmas Day, 2022.

It will also continue to be breezy, but the winds should subside from Saturday to Sunday. Lake effect snow showers are expected on Sunday as well, with additional accumulation will be possible, but it is a little too far out to discuss exact totals for Sunday.

MLK DAY will be even colder. Plan for temperatures in the teens, but snow will start to fade.

news 5

