All-Star Weekend: Improving weather for Saturday and Sunday

CLEVELAND — A lot of eyes will be on the city of Cleveland as we once again get pushed into the national spotlight with the exciting NBA All-Star weekend festivities set for this weekend.

Here's what to expect today and tomorrow.

SATURDAY

We woke up to snow squalls this morning and falling temperatures. Snow showers are coming to an end, but a few lake effect snow showers will be possible in our northern and eastern communities. Accumulation is expected to be minor—1 inch for most—but up to 3 inches in the snowbelt. Bands of lake effect snow can lower visibility and create slick roads. Snow will come to an end by Saturday night.

Otherwise, the rest of the area is expected to be quiet and COLD. It will be frigid and bitterly cold all Saturday and into Sunday morning. Cleveland has already reached its high temperature for Saturday and has fallen into the low 20s and upper teens and temps will remain steady all afternoon. However, as clouds thin tonight, temperatures will drop even more. Prepare for single digits and low double digits tonight and wind chills in the single digits and even sub-zero. It is also very windy and that is making it feel even colder. Thankfully, winds will relax a bit throughout the day.

WATCHES, WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES

Flooding

Flooding is still expected in parts of our viewing area Saturday for some rivers, and high winds could cause some power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind Advisories

Wind Advisories will be in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday for Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Lake and Lorain counties, according to the NWS.

West winds at speeds of 20 to 30 mph could gust up to 50 mph, which could blow around unsecured objects, down tree limbs and cause power outages, according to the NWS. Residents in these counties are advised to secure outside objects and use caution when driving, especially high-profile vehicles.

Flood Warnings

The following areas are under a Flood Warning:

Black River in Elyria — Lorain County

Killbuck Creek in Killbuck — Holmes County

Tuscarawas River in Massillon — Stark County

Trumbull County

Tuscarawas County

Snow Emergency

Summit County - The sheriff's office has issued a Level One Snow Emergency. Roads are hazardous. Drive with caution.

Power Outages

Multiple power outages have been reported across the Cleveland area. Cuyahoga County has more than 2,200 customers without power, according to FirstEnergy.

Earlier in the day, Cleveland Public Power reported an outage at the West Side Market. Power has since been restored.

Road Closures

Lake County — North Ridge Road between Blackmore and Perry Park roads is closed due to a broken utility pole, according to the sheriff's office.

Trumbull County — According to ODOT, State Route 87 between State Route 534 and State Route 45 is closed. "When we say turn around, don't drown, we mean it! It's very difficult to judge the depth of the water and how strong the current is. Please find an alternative route if you come across a closed road due to high water," ODOT said.

Ashtabula County — Plank Road in Windsor is closed due to flooding and ice on the roadway. Authorities in Windsor said they have already cited individuals for drying past the road closed signs. "Had two more vehicles cited for driving around road closed signs on Plank road again last night. We were called because someone going down South Windsor noticed 4 way flashers down on plank. We will always respond to make sure all parties are safe but, you will still be cited if the roads closed so, pass the word along," the Windsor Fire Department said.

SUNDAY

Cold temperatures will join us Sunday morning as well. It will be frigid early on Sunday as clouds clear and give way to sunshine. With plenty of sun and winds shifting to the south, temperatures will quickly climb on Sunday. Expect afternoon temperatures in the mid to even upper 40s. It will stay mild and quiet by 8 p.m. for the All-Star Game.

Stay safe this weekend. If you are visiting Cleveland - welcome! I hope you can tune into News 5 to check out the latest forecast this weekend.

