Almost 80,000 without power in Northeast Ohio

45,000 customers are without power in Summit County
Almost 80,000 customers are without power across Northeast Ohio, according to First Energy.

The following counties are experiencing massive outages as of 12:35 a.m.:

  • Summit: 45,867
  • Stark: 10,482
  • Portage: 7,896
  • Wayne: 4,014
  • Richand: 2,195
  • Cuyahoga: 2,399
  • Medina: 1,597
  • Lorain: 1,210

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 4 a.m. Saturday for the following counties:

  • Stark
  • Mahoning
  • Medina
  • Summit
  • Trumbull
  • Portage

