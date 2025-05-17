Almost 80,000 without power in Northeast Ohio

Almost 80,000 customers are without power across Northeast Ohio, according to First Energy.

The following counties are experiencing massive outages as of 12:35 a.m.:



Summit: 45,867

Stark: 10,482

Portage: 7,896

Wayne: 4,014

Richand: 2,195

Cuyahoga: 2,399

Medina: 1,597

Lorain: 1,210

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 4 a.m. Saturday for the following counties:



Stark

Mahoning

Medina

Summit

Trumbull

Portage

RELATED: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio Counties

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter