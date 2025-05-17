Almost 80,000 without power in Northeast Ohio

Almost 80,000 customers are without power across Northeast Ohio, according to First Energy.
The following counties are experiencing massive outages as of 12:35 a.m.:
- Summit: 45,867
- Stark: 10,482
- Portage: 7,896
- Wayne: 4,014
- Richand: 2,195
- Cuyahoga: 2,399
- Medina: 1,597
- Lorain: 1,210
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 4 a.m. Saturday for the following counties:
- Stark
- Mahoning
- Medina
- Summit
- Trumbull
- Portage
