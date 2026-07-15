An air quality alert has been issued for Wednesday

It will be hot and humid on Wednesday with lower air quality as well.

If you have breathing problems, be sure to take it easy tomorrow or limit your time outdoors. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups on Wednesday. This includes children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.

Therefore, an Air Quality Advisory has been issued by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for the following counties:



Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Summit

The advisory lasts until midnight Wednesday.

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This advisory is not due to wildfire smoke but to ground-level ozone. This happens a few times every summer, particularly on hot and humid days with light winds. Ground-level ozone forms when pollutants react in the presence of sunlight and is more common in more populous and urban counties where there are more people, traffic, industry and pollution.

With that said, there is some wildfire smoke in our atmosphere, and it has been making the sky look hazy for the last couple of days. The smoke has been up in the sky and not on the ground, but smoky skies look to worsen by Thursday and could impact air quality closer to the ground.

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You can check air quality readings at airnow.gov.

To help our region reduce air pollution:



Drive less: bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips

Don't idle: Turn off your engine

Refill your tank after sunset

Wait to mow the lawn

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