An Annular Solar Eclipse happens this week! Find out what that means for Northeast Ohio

Next Saturday, Oct. 14, there will be an annular eclipse of the Sun. Solar eclipses happen when the Moon comes between Earth and the Sun and covers at least part of the Sun in the sky. When the Moon covers the Sun completely, we observe a total eclipse. An annular eclipse is NOT the same thing as a total solar eclipse.

Sometimes the Moon is a bit farther away in its orbit when an eclipse happens, making it look a little smaller in the sky and just a bit too small to completely cover the Sun. In this case, the Sun will appear as a narrow ring of light called a "ring of fire" within the path.

The path of the eclipse is about 125 miles wide and will sweep across eight U.S. states from Oregon to Texas. It will start in Southern Canada, crossing the western U.S. before moving into Central and South America. This means the path of the eclipse is far to the south and west of Ohio, so we will see a partial eclipse with only 30-40% coverage of the sun.

The Sun is never completely blocked by the Moon during an annular solar eclipse, so it is never safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing. However, even the view of the partial eclipse may be difficult for Ohioans to see due to rain and clouds.

It is still several days out, but as of Sunday morning, it looks like the end of the work week/next weekend will be active, with rounds of rain starting Wednesday night and continuing on and off through next weekend. We will, of course, be keeping a close eye on the forecast and the chance for us to see the eclipse. Be sure to stay updated with the Power of 5 Weather Team!

Keep in mind next April 8, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the U.S., and our viewing area will be in the path of totality! The countdown is on (183 days from Oct. 8).

