Another FANTASTIC chance to see the ISS zoom over Northeast Ohio this weekend

There is another FANTASTIC chance to see the International Space Station this weekend!

To be fair, there are actually a couple of opportunities, but Sunday's is by far the best because it is a long-duration and high-altitude passing.

All you have to do is head outside around 8 p.m. on Sunday and face the northwest.

This is the direction it will first appear at 10 degrees at 8:07 p.m. It will climb quickly in the sky as it moves from the NW to the SE and will reach a peak height of 90 degrees, so it will be DIRECTLY overhead.

This is also a long-duration passing and will be visible for six minutes.

HOW TO FIND IT: Set your alarm about ten minutes before the passing to give yourself enough time to head outside and get your bearings.

For perspective, the horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is 90 degrees. If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place it resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees.

Sunday's passing will be directly overhead.

The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction.

It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane (airplanes generally fly at about 600 miles (965 km) per hour); the space station flies at 17,500 mph! (28,000 km) per hour).

Use the image below to help! There are also tons of free apps to confirm what you are looking at is indeed the ISS!

