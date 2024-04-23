Another wave of spring chill heading our way

Another wave of spring chill is heading our way, which means frost will be likely for most of Northeast Ohio on Wednesday.

Get ready for our second round of ice!

Temperatures are crashing after Tuesday night's rain.

Winds will shift more out of the west-northwest and drop temps all day Wednesday.

We'll drop overnight from the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon into the middle 40s by sunrise Wednesday.

We'll cool a few more degrees Wednesday afternoon with temps barely hanging in the 40s.

Wind chills dipping into the 30s through the day.

Yikes!

Clearing and calming overnight into Thursday will allow temps to drop even lower.

Another round of Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings likely to kick off our Thursday.

Stay tuned, though, because the rebound is a big one!

Looking forward to the 70s this coming weekend!

