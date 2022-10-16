Are you ready for it? Big weather changes ahead

Sunday will be a pretty nice day with seasonable temperatures, a mix of sun and clouds, and breezy winds. Expect more clouds tonight and a stray shower is possible. Enjoy the quiet day - big changes are expected for the first half of the week.

An upper-level disturbance will sink south on Monday increasing winds and rain chances and decreasing temperatures. The best chance for rain on Monday will be in our northern communities and over the lake. Temperatures will plummet about 20 degrees and hang out in the 40s. With gusty winds of 30-40 mph - it will feel like the 30s!

Monday night and into Tuesday morning, precipitation will sink south and impact more of the area with a rain-to-snow mix. Tuesday will be the messiest day with periods of rain, periods with a wintry mix and periods of snow. This wintry mix will likely linger into early on Wednesday, but gradually we will dry up throughout the day. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about timing and coverage.

Any accumulation looks minor. Most of the area should expect a dusting of snow at most. However, a couple spots (mainly in the snowbelt) could see a slushy 1-3'' over Tuesday and Wednesday. This would be on the grass and elevated surfaces like your car.

Any accumulation we do receive will melt QUICK! Although it will be a chilly start to the week, temperatures climb by next weekend. I think we could see 70s again before the month ends! In fact, the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook (covers October 21-25) has a notable signal for ABOVE average temperatures!

