As one winter event ends, another one gears up to begin

After five days of the snowbelt getting hit with feet of snow, another Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Northeast Ohio.

Yet again, the Winter Storm Watch will be in place for Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties.

Cleanup efforts begin in Ashtabula after snowfall

RELATED: Snow continues to fall in Northeast corner of Ohio on Monday

It will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Friday.

Our Power of 5 Team of Meteorologists are tracking a quick moving Clipper. That'll bring a widespread one to three inches followed by heavy lake effect snow. Areas downwind of Lake Erie are under the Winter Storm Watch. That is where there is a chance areas could get a few more inches.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. That means blowing and drifting snow likely.

Heavy snow could impact your Thursday morning commute to work.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter