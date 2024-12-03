How much snow fell in the last 5 days?

Starting last Thursday, the Snow Belt was hit with tons of snow that didn't stop until Tuesday morning.
Here are the latest snowfall totals:
- Saybrook in Ashtabula County: 61.2 inches.
- North Madison in Lake County: 45 inches.
- South Madison in Lake County: 38.4 inches.
- Concord in Ashtabula County: 33.6 inches.
- Mentor-on-the-Lake in Lake County: 26 inches.
- Mentor in Lake County: 16.7 inches.
- Waite Hill in Lake County: 15.5 inches.
- Eastlake in Lake County: 13.7 inches.
- Montville in Geauga County: 12 inches.
Do you know where the Snow Belt is located? Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson explains below.
Where is the Snow Belt?
RELATED: Where is the Snow Belt?
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter