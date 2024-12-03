How much snow fell in the last 5 days?

Starting last Thursday, the Snow Belt was hit with tons of snow that didn't stop until Tuesday morning.

Here are the latest snowfall totals:



Saybrook in Ashtabula County: 61.2 inches.

North Madison in Lake County: 45 inches.

South Madison in Lake County: 38.4 inches.

Concord in Ashtabula County: 33.6 inches.

Mentor-on-the-Lake in Lake County: 26 inches.

Mentor in Lake County: 16.7 inches.

Waite Hill in Lake County: 15.5 inches.

Eastlake in Lake County: 13.7 inches.

Montville in Geauga County: 12 inches.

Do you know where the Snow Belt is located? Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson explains below.

Where is the Snow Belt?

