As temperatures climb by the end of the week, flooding potential increases

FILE IMAGE: Rocky River ice jam causes flooding concerns.
Rocky River ice jam causes flooding concerns
Posted at 6:29 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 18:29:40-05

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — With warm temperatures on the way, the potential for flooding increases this week.

Warm temperatures and heavy rain Thursday could lead to river flooding into the weekend.

Also, ice jam flooding is likely on any and all local rivers that are flowing into Lake Erie.

At this moment, the locations of heavy rainfall are unknown, as is the arrival time of the arctic air Thursday into Friday.

According to Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson, there's a chance for a period of freezing rain late Thursday into Friday.

The Willoughby Hills Fire Rescue released some tips for residents to prepare for the upcoming flood potential:

  • When roads are flooded, turn around and don't drown. A foot of water is enough to sweep a vehicle.
  • Walking on river ice is extremely dangerous.
  • Be prepared to evacuate.

