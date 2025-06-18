Be weather aware on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms are possible

SUMMARY: A cold front is approaching northeast Ohio from the west on Wednesday. This front will bring more rain and storms to our area. Some of these storms could become strong or severe storms ahead of the front, especially Wednesday evening.

This is a conditional threat for severe storms based on when exactly they arrive. I will be watching the radar like a hawk Wednesday afternoon and evening and will keep you all posted in a variety of ways.

What I ask of you is to be aware that there is a chance of damaging storms from roughly 6 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday. The tighter window is 7 to 11 p.m. (more on timing below).

SEVERE POTENTIAL: The entire Power of 5 viewing area is included in the Storm Prediction Center's risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

Each of the colors represents a risk level.



Green = 1 out of 5

Yellow = 2 out of 5

Orange = 3 out of 5

This means the highest risk for severe weather is to the west of NEO in Indiana and western Ohio. Storms are expected to weaken as they move from west to east. The biggest question mark is how fast they weaken based on the timing of storms. So even if you live farther east, it does not mean you are in the clear. We have had several damaging storms under the green level 1 risk.

We will be watching for damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, heavy rain that could lead to flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

TIMING: By the late morning and early afternoon, widely scattered storms are possible. We will watch for stronger storms during this time, but severe storms are more likely after 6 p.m. It looks like the severe weather will be short-lived (over by 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.). Scroll through the images of Futurecast below to get an idea about the timing, coverage, and intensity of storms tomorrow.

News 5 will update this article as needed over the next day. Be sure to check back for the latest information, and of course, tune into News 5 starting at 4:30 a.m.!

