Beach Hazard Statement issued for lakeshore counties across Northeast Ohio

Rich Geyser
File image of Huntington Beach
Posted at 12:03 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 15:48:19-04

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for several counties in Northeast Ohio.

The alert is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Large waves could cause strong currents to develop, making it dangerous for swimmers, the NWS said.

Swimmers are advised not to enter the water. The currents can carry swimmers away from the shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
