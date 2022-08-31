Watch Now
Beach Hazards Statement extended for multiple counties

Headlands Beach State Park
Anthony Garcia
Headlands Beach State Park
Posted at 6:37 AM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 06:37:55-04

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio  — A Beach Hazards Statement has been extended until 6 a.m. on Thursday for multiple Lakeshore counties.

The statement is in place for the following counties:

  • Lorain County.
  • Erie County.
  • Cuyahoga County.
  • Lake County.
  • Ashtabula County.

High winds will cause strong currents.

It is advised for swimmers to not enter the water.

