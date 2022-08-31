Beach Hazards Statement extended for multiple counties

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Beach Hazards Statement has been extended until 6 a.m. on Thursday for multiple Lakeshore counties.

The statement is in place for the following counties:



Lorain County.

Erie County.

Cuyahoga County.

Lake County.

Ashtabula County.

High winds will cause strong currents.

It is advised for swimmers to not enter the water.

