Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula, Lake counties

Ken Basch
Lake Erie
Posted at 4:07 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 16:07:25-04

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Ashtabula and Lake counties.

The statement is in place until Friday at 10 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a high risk of rip currents expected.

Swimmers should stay out of the water.

