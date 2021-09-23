Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula, Lake counties

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Ashtabula and Lake counties.

The statement is in place until Friday at 10 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a high risk of rip currents expected.

Swimmers should stay out of the water.

