Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula, Lake counties

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Ashtabula and Lake counties.
The statement is in place until Friday at 10 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a high risk of rip currents expected.
Swimmers should stay out of the water.
